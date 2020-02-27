Anthony ‘Tony’ Sigman
Anthony “Tony” Sigman passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Tony was born February 21, 1968, in Frankclay, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Martin Sigman; children, Tyler, Samantha, and Max Sigman; and three brothers and five sisters.

A celebration of life will be held 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at New Beginnings Worship Centre, 4665 Hwy O in Farmington, Missouri, 63640.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tony’s name to Endless Journey Hospice, 10909 Mill Valley Rd., Suite 205, Omaha, NE 68154, www.endlessjourneyhospice.com.

