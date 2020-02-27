Anthony “Tony” Sigman passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Tony was born February 21, 1968, in Frankclay, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Martin Sigman; children, Tyler, Samantha, and Max Sigman; and three brothers and five sisters.

A celebration of life will be held 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at New Beginnings Worship Centre, 4665 Hwy O in Farmington, Missouri, 63640.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tony’s name to Endless Journey Hospice, 10909 Mill Valley Rd., Suite 205, Omaha, NE 68154, www.endlessjourneyhospice.com.

