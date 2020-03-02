Antonina A. Marsh
0 entries

Antonina A. Marsh

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Antonina A. Marsh, 86, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away February 29, 2020, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. She was born November 17, 1933, in East Chicago, Indiana. Before retirement, Antonina had an industrious career with the State of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Joseph Marsh (formerly Marszewski); brothers, Norman Marsh, and Glerald Marsh; and a sister, Delphine Smith.

Antonina is survived by her brother, David Marsh and wife Elke Schroeter; nephews, Dain Smith, Brant (Marjorie) Smith, Jeffrey (Florence) Marsh, and Kenneth (Zeyda) Marsh; nieces, Sandy (Clay) Copeland, Cheryl (Bob) Thesier, Diane (John) Lucchese, and Lisa (Sean) Salan. Many great-nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends also survive.

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonina Marsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News