FARMINGTON – Arie Paul Van Zee, 19, of Farmington passed away June 27, 2023. He was born April 2, 2004, in Farmington. Arie was a people person. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. He loved being outdoors. He enjoyed anything to do with cars and motorcycles and was looking forward to his career with Honda. He also enjoyed fishing and Dr. Pepper.