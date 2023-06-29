Arie Van Zee
FARMINGTON – Arie Paul Van Zee, 19, of Farmington passed away June 27, 2023. He was born April 2, 2004, in Farmington. Arie was a people person. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. He loved being outdoors. He enjoyed anything to do with cars and motorcycles and was looking forward to his career with Honda. He also enjoyed fishing and Dr. Pepper.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Yager.
Arie is survived by his parents, Brad and Sarah (Yager) Van Zee; beloved brother, Elias Van Zee; grandparents, Paul and Delores Van Zee, and Barbara Yager; special friend, Arinn Griffith; two aunts, Julianne (Todd) Visscher and Stephanie Yager; two cousins, Eric (Jessica) Visscher and Elise (Caleb) Kuiper.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorial donations made be made to Ranken Technical College. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
