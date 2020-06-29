× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlene Rozell Roberts

BONNE TERRE – Arlene Roberts, 87, of Bonne Terre, passed away June 28, 2020 at St. Joe Manor, in Bonne Terre. She was born May 25, 1933, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to the late Ralph Waldo and Florence Jules (Dupire) Seibert. Arlene was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre and worked as the branch manager at First Federal Savings and Loan in Bonne Terre and Terre du Lac. She enjoyed golf, bridge, making quilts and watching Cardinal Baseball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles David Roberts; brother, Don Seibert and sister, Nadine Wintizer.

Arlene is survived by her two sons, Steve Roberts and wife Dawn, Jeff Roberts and wife Robin; grandchildren, Haley Roberts, Kyle (Rebecca) Roberts, Ashlynne Roberts, Erin Roberts, Jon (Dani) Faith, Chad Faith, and Alyssa Faith; niece, Cheryl (Steve) Lambert and nephew, Kevin (Liliana) Wintizer.

A private family visitation will be held under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. An inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

