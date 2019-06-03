OWOSSO, Mich. -- Arlita Greene Caszatt, age 86, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home at the Meadows of Owosso.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service. Those who knew her are encouraged to perform three small acts of kindness in the coming days in her memory, one of which may be to allow some dandelions to thrive in a corner of your yard.
Arlita was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, February 7, 1933, the youngest child of Paul Ingman Greene and Pearl Nethington Greene. In 1951, she graduated from Bonne Terre High School as Salutatorian. She served as the editor of their yearbook, the Diamond Drill. Through her work on the yearbook, she discovered a love of photography that would stay with her always.
In 1955, she married Harlan Caszatt of Shepherd, Michigan. After initially making their home in Missouri, they moved to Owosso in 1963, where for the next thirteen years she devoted herself to raising her children. When her youngest entered school, she returned to her previous work as a bank teller. She worked for Owosso Savings/Pacesetter/Old Kent Bank for almost 20 years, and was recognized as Employee of the Year by the bank in 1990. Arlita truly enjoyed the relationships with her co-workers and customers. She retired as head teller of the Westside branch in 1995.
In addition to photography, she enjoyed reading, travel and summers spent with her sister, family and friends at Periwinkle On-the-Hill, the family cottage in Beulah.
She is survived by her sister, Norma Greene of Bonne Terre, children, Laurie (Paul) Cook of Owosso, Amy (Tom) Barnes of Rugby, Tennessee, and Bradley (Jennifer Martin) Caszatt of Manchester, Michigan; grandchildren Bailey (Thomas) Cook Leppert, Isaac Cook, Hannah Caszatt (Andrew Teed), Logan (Ryan) Kennedy, Miranda Caszatt, and Braeden Caszatt; great grandchildren Dean and Dylan Kennedy; niece Paula (Ray Lynn) Wampler; special friends Lois Ann Meyer, Terry Svrcek, Sherry Elwell, and Jeanne Curtis. She was predeceased by infant daughter Lynne Allison, brothers Donald and Darwin Greene, sister, Doris Greene, and niece Donita Cash.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows and of Heart to Heart Hospice for their caring assistance that helped brighten Arlita’s days. Their thanks also go to the home caregivers who helped her remain in her house as long as possible: Cathy Smith, Robin Scarlett Donelson, and the late Cindy Harris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support research into Parkinson’s disease. To sign online obituary visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.
