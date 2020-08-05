Arthur Schuler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arthur ‘Sunny' Schuler

FARMINGTON – Arthur “Sunny” Schuler, of Farmington, passed away August 4, 2020, at his residence at the age of 79. He was born in Weingarten on September 10, 1940, to the late August Schuler and Martha (Kreitler) Schuler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Schuler and Ray Schuler and two half siblings, Vera Gegg and Tony Vogt.

Sunny was a lifelong resident of the Weingarten area and a longtime member of Our Lady of Help Christian Church. Early in his life he worked at a nearby saw mill and for Botkin Lumber Yard before settling into a life of farming. He raised hogs, cattle and harvested hay.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou (Pfaff) Schuler; his step-son, Michael (Dawn) Pfaff of St. Louis; and two grandchildren, Cory and Braydon Pfaff.

There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Our Lady of Help Christians Cemetery in Weingarten at 3 p.m. with Father Frank Koeninger officiating.

The family and the cemetery are requiring that masks be worn for the visitation and the graveside service. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

