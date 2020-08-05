Arthur Schuler

Arthur ‘Sunny' Schuler
FARMINGTON – Arthur “Sunny” Schuler, of Farmington, passed away August 4, 2020, at his residence at the age of 79. He was born in Weingarten on September 10, 1940, to the late August Schuler and Martha (Kreitler) Schuler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Schuler and Ray Schuler and two half siblings, Vera Gegg and Tony Vogt.
Sunny was a lifelong resident of the Weingarten area and a longtime member of Our Lady of Help Christian Church. Early in his life he worked at a nearby saw mill and for Botkin Lumber Yard before settling into a life of farming. He raised hogs, cattle and harvested hay.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou (Pfaff) Schuler; his step-son, Michael (Dawn) Pfaff of St. Louis; and two grandchildren, Cory and Braydon Pfaff.
There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Our Lady of Help Christians Cemetery in Weingarten at 3 p.m. with Father Frank Koeninger officiating.
The family and the cemetery are requiring that masks be worn for the visitation and the graveside service. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.