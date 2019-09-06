PARK HILLS -- Arzella Svaglic, 92 years, 2 months, 8 days, of St. Clair, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born June 29, 1927, in Delaplaine, Arkansas, to the late Charles and Victoria (Clark) Stevens. Arzella enjoyed baking, painting and being with her family. She owned and operated Arzella’s Cakes & Craft in Flat River for over 10 years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5896 in Farmington.
Arzella was a loving mother to her children, Sandra Groomes (Steve), Jewel “Ed” Edgar (Karen); sisters, Venita Amick, Vivian Davis; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Joseph Svaglic; brothers, Bob Stevens, Paul Stevens, Woody Stevens; sisters, Imogene Rainwater, Lily Jordan, Wanda Fox, Frances Pitcher and Lenora Hill; and one great-grandchild, Alaina.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 9 at 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Denny Stormes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
