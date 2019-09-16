{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

DESLOGE -- Audrey Bowen, 96, of Farmington, passed away September 15, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born June 14, 1923, in Taylor Springs, Illinois, to the late Amos and Neomia (Phiffer) Bowen. Audrey was young when his family moved to Leadwood, and it was there, he married his high school sweetheart, Florence Owens in 1942. Audrey and Florence had two daughters, Margaret Ann Bowen, and Betty Ruth (Ken) McIntyre; three grandchildren, Lisa Young, Tamara Paneitz, and Brandon McIntyre; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Zac, Mikayla, Dillon, Adilyne, Cayman, Liam, Capri, and Catalina. Audrey and Florence were married for 41 years and were faithful members of the Leadwood First Church of God.

He was preceded in death by Florence, in 1984 and a grandson, Stephen Jones.

In 1985, Audrey married Dorothy (Miller) Bowen. She has two daughters, Delayn (Ken) Jenkerson, Teresa (Jerry) Pinkley; four grandchildren, Rhianna Garber, Ryan Marshall, Dustin Jenkerson, and Kyle Marshall; nine great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Tucker, Lily, Ellen, Sophia, Olivia, Kate, Valerie, and Scarlett, which all became one family. Audrey and Dorothy were married for 35 years and were faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Desloge. Audrey retired from St. Joe where he was employed as a safety inspector.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Ed Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please honor Audrey’s giving spirit with donations to the following faith based nonprofit: West County Community Hope Center at 206 Church St. in Leadwood, MO 63653. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

“To Dad, thank you for being a Christ-like example at home, work, and at play. For loving God, your family, and sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals! For being a storyteller and entertainer and always making us laugh. You were always willing to help others and gave of your time, skills, and finances both locally and globally. You will be greatly missed, but your legacy will follow you in those named above for generations to come.” Psalm 100:5 for the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments