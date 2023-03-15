Audrey Pauline Parker

FARMINGTON – Audrey Pauline Parker was born in St. Louis May 14, 1928, a daughter to Anzel and Della (nee Asher) Lewis. She died in De Soto February 27, 2023, at the age of 94.

Audrey was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a seventy year member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She had been a den mother while her sons were involved with scouting and had served as Mayor of Rocky Ridge Ranch in Ste. Genevieve County. After retirement from working for the I.R.S. and A.T. Doyle Manufacturing, her travels were not limited to the United States. With her traveling companion Carol Billingsly, of Ste. Genevieve. Audrey also visited Mexico, Europe, Egypt, China and Canada. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sewing and reading.

Audrey is survived by two sons Eugene Lewis Caldwell, and Shawn David Caldwell and his wife Karen, and her three children, their spouses in love with eight loving grandchildren; a step son, David Asher; a cousin, Naomi Roberta Isriggs, and her two daughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, John Caldwell, George Martin Asher, and James Leon Parker; a sister, Beva “June” Zdvihal; a brother, Monte Lewis; a granddaughter, Shaylin Leedean Wiseman; and so many family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri, officiated by Pastor Ron Starwalt of Community Christian Church of Farmington.