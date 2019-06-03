{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Baby Louise E. Jackson passed away May 22, 2019, stillborn.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Rebecca Jackson; aunt, Shelby Jackson; uncle, Blake Vandiver; and great-grandparents, John and Ella Dean Newton.

Baby Louise is survived by parents, Cassie and Kayla Jackson; grandfather, Dean Jackson; uncle, Abraham Jackson; grandfather, David Vandiver; grandmother, Charlotte Satterfield; aunt, Lyndsey Sweeney; aunt, Natalie Vandiver; great-grandparents, Kenneth and Linda Vandiver, Dickie and Sandra Jackson, and Joan McDaniel.

The family will hold a private burial.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.

