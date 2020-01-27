{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK -- Balinda “Bendy” McKelvey Boyd, 58, of Covington, Tennessee, was born July 20, 1961, in Farmington, Missouri, to the Late Eugene and Pauline Weible McKelvey. Bendy passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, January 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Chandler Ray DeBolis.

Bendy was survived by her husband, Dale Boyd; daughters, Jennifer McKelvey, Samantha Elliott, Gypsy (Michael) Hall, and Sonya Boyd; brothers, Rick, Warren, and Dennis Ames; sisters, Malinda (Mike) Hartupee, and Marsha (Gene) Marks.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Eddie Bone Officiating.

