{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Barb Thomure of Farmington passed away August 22, 2019, at her home at the age of 66. She was born in Farmington on March 5, 1953, to the late William O. Thomure and Shirley Jean (Barnes) Thomure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Marie Thomure and Norma Jean Porzeinski, one brother, Frederick "Fritz" Thomure and in laws, Janet Thomure and Thomas Kennon.

Barb was a lifelong resident of Farmington and worked for several years as a nursing home aide. She was a devoted and dedicated day care worker for Solid Rock Church. She also spent her time helping out at the church's food pantry. Barb loved to cook, play board games and watch action and western movies and always made the best sweet tasting lemonade. Throughout her life she was always the "rock" of faith and the family's prayer warrior never missing a moment to share God's word. Barb will be remembered by her love and devotion she had for her family members but also for any souls. Her passing will leave a large void in our hearts and she will be very missed by all.

Survivors include her sisters, Dorothy Thomure, Pam (Chris) Hux and Mary Kennon; brothers, Bill (Vicky) Thomure and Paul Thomure; sister-in-law, Tammy Thomure; numerous nieces, nephews and special great nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two aunts, Elsie Chamberlain and Delores Settles, uncles, Johnny Pipkin and Dave Pipkin and many cousins.

There will be a memorial visitation on Thursday, August 29 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Kindred Hospice, 4783 Flat River Road, Suite 100, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments