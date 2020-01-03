{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Barbara Barton, 66, of French Village, passed away December 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 2, 1953, in Wortham, to the late Lonnie and Luvada (Henson) Barton. Barbara was also preceded in death by siblings; Betty Abney, Louise Barton, Grover Barton, Elmer Jock Barton, Jim Barton, and Willard Barton.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Steinc, Philip Steinc and Anthony Cline; grandchildren, David McClain, Marissa McClain, Bobby McClain, Payton Miller, Rickie Steinc, Philicity Steinc, and Jasmine Steinc; and six great-grandchildren; siblings, Francius Barton, Lonnie Barton, Sue Ballard, Bonnie Barton, Dollie Staab, and Lucy Nienaber.

The family will accept guest at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, January 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

