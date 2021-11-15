FARMINGTON – Barbara Ann Govro, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2021, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88. She was born on January 12, 1933, in Farmington to the late Albert and Ethel (Hill) Wiley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Govro, her siblings, Nellie Wiley, Erma Gallagher, Homer Wiley, Donald Wiley, Albert “Pete” Wiley, and Laverne “Babe” Hulsey, her son-in-law, John Buchanan and her nephew, Stephen Wiley.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Tina Buchanan of Farmington, and Pamela (husband, Jim) of Crystal City, her grandchildren, Jason (wife, Amanda) Buchanan of Farmington, Josh (wife, Abby) Buchanan of High Ridge, and Dana Link of Festus, her great grandchildren, Logan Buchanan, Bryce Buchanan, Hutson Buchanan, Cole Buchanan, Geneva Buchanan, and Cooper Hern, her sisters, Jetty Reese and Marilyn Wiley, her sister-in-law, Mildred Wiley, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Barbara was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful caretaker and cook and enjoyed taking care of her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she adored. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Stephen Constien. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 or to Serenity Hospice, 5272 Flat River Road, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.