DESLOGE -- Barb Lawson, 66, of Park Hills, passed away January 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 31, 1953, in Bonne Terre, to the late Lawrence Leon and Georgia Lee (Hampton) Hall. Barb attended the Wortham Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Lawson who passed in June of 2009; son, Troy “Buck” Dunlap; grandson, Christopher Dunlap; brothers, David and Tom Hall.

Barb is survived by one son, Bob Dunlap and wife Angie; grandson, Derek Dunlap; brothers, Donald “Tooter” (Julie) Hall and Bill (Ginger) Hall; sisters-in-law, Patti Hall, and DeeDee Brenneke; brother-in-law, Darren Lawson; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel with Rev. John Burton Renshaw officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

