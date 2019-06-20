{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Barbara Markwick, 53, of Pacific, formerly of St. Francois County, passed away June 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 18, 1966, to Donnie and Lorraine (Boyer) Peck, Sr. Barbara was a good cook and enjoyed her grandkids and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Peck, Sr.; brother, Donnie Ray Peck, Jr.; and sister in infancy, Goldie Peck.

Barbara is survived by three daughters, Brandy Markwick, Patty Markwick, and Amber Ellis; grandchildren, Drevon, Jodice, Lamarion Rawson and Ezra Young, Mikenda and Halie Markwick, and Nevaeh Ellis; siblings, Gregory, Donna, and Donnita Peck.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, June 24, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

