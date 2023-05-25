Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STE GENEVIEVE – Barbara Ann Schwent, of Ste. Genevieve, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital at the age of 78. She was born on September 2, 1944, in Mine La Motte, Missouri, to the late William “Curtis” and Hattie (Clark) Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Myranda Starkey.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leeman Schwent Sr., her children, Lee (Katie) Schwent Jr. of Ste. Genevieve, Brenda (Bud) Carrow of Bonne Terre, Steven (Julie) Schwent of French Village, and Renee Schwent of Mapaville, her grandchildren, Nicholas (Danielle) Starkey, Valeria (Mason) Harrington, Megan (Adam) Crume, Caitlin (Caleb) Govero, Curtis Carrow, Seth Carrow, Jesse Schwent, Gracie Schwent, Alyssa (Tyler) Curtis, and Ashley (Tyler) Beistel, her great grandchildren, Lily, Isaac, Oliver, Elaina, Bailey, Aubrey, and Isla, her brother, Thomas (Shirley) Hill of Farmington, her brother-in-law, Willard Schwent, sister-in-law, Ava Schwent, numerous nieces, nephews, her Dragon Ladies at Farmington Middle School, her multi denominational quilting community, along with many other friends.

Barbara retired as a teacher from Farmington Middle School after serving for over twenty years. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and served on the church council. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Horizon Club at First State Community Bank.

She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, baking, canning, working the polls, attending church events with Leeman and was an avid reader. She will always be remembered for her love of community, charity, Christianity, and her strength and unconditional love. Barbara loved her family deeply and was always supporting her grandkids at their sporting games and events and brought homemade cookies for all the kids.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Cozean followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 8055 State Highway Y, French Village officiated by Father Michael Benz. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Pony Bird Disability Services and Support Organization, P.O. Box 190, Mapaville, MO 63065 or http:/ponybird.org/ in honor of Barbara's daughter, Renee. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.