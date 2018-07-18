FARMINGTON – Barbara “Bobby” L. Shinn, passed away July 16, 2018 at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 82. She was born December 15, 1935 to the late George Edmund Shinn, Sr. and Edna Merle (Thomas) Shinn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Ragsdale and Christine Miller and two brothers, George E. Shinn, Jr. and Darrell L. Shinn.
Bobby was a graduate of Farmington High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree at Southeast Missouri State where she was a member and President of Tri Delta Sorority. She then obtained her Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Maryville University. Her successful career was spent in the St. Louis area where she made a profound difference in the lives of many students, one in particular, Tunni Ray whom she stayed in touch with until her passing. Bobby loved traveling and enjoyed many trips both nationally and abroad. An avid golfer, she played in many tournaments and was the winner of the St. Louis LPGA Women's Golf Tournament in 1979. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She loved having them visit every summer and she would take turns having them a couple at a time to spend a week with her. They have many fond memories of swimming and riding around in her MGB convertible.
Survivors include her sister, Pauline Harrington of Farmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Bobby’s request no formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to Heart and Soul Hospice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
