Barbara Briley

Barbara A. Briley
BISMARCK – Barbara A. Briley 68 of Wortham, Missouri, was born in Ironton, Missouri, March 6, 1952, to the Late Charles and Norma Lee (Nelson) Young. She passed away in Potosi, Missouri, July 24, 2020. Barbara was a member of the Wortham Church of God, she was a Chair woman and Member of the Woman's Auxiliary VFW Post 5741 in Leadington, Missouri, and was charge of patriotism and chairperson of the P.O.W and MIA Program. She went out of her way to provide support to the children in the community.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marcie Hoff.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Clyde (Junior) Briley; sons, Brian (Beth) Briley, Chris (Cindy) Briley, and Jared Briley; brothers, Paul Ray (Becky) Young, Clay (Carol) Young, and Allen (Lisa) Young; sisters, Debbie Horton, and Lisa (Tim) Aubuchon; grandchildren, Nick (Trinity), Jacob, Trever (Erica), Bo, Braden, Layne, and Bryer; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri. A memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck with Rev. Ed Watson officiating. Interment will be at Adam's Cemetery in Frankclay, Missouri, at a later date.
