Barbara Briley

BISMARCK – Barbara A. Briley 68 of Wortham, Missouri, was born in Ironton, Missouri, March 6, 1952, to the Late Charles and Norma Lee (Nelson) Young. She passed away in Potosi, Missouri, July 24, 2020. Barbara was a member of the Wortham Church of God, she was a Chair woman and Member of the Woman's Auxiliary VFW Post 5741 in Leadington, Missouri, and was charge of patriotism and chairperson of the P.O.W and MIA Program. She went out of her way to provide support to the children in the community.