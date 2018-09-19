Barbara (Burian) Milburn

BISMARCK - Barbara Marie (Burian) Milburn, 53, born May 28, 1965 passed away at her home in Bismarck surrounded by family September 17, 2018. A selfless caregiver to family and friends she was an extraordinary gourmet cook, precise seamstress, and enjoyed caring for every child she met.
Preceded in death by her father Donald Burian. Survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Bruce Milburn, her parents Glen and Susan Roux, her parents-in-law Calvin and Joanne Milburn, siblings Carolyn (Bob) Gott, Julia (Richard) Grayson, Mike (Nancy) Roux, Linda (Jim) Easter, Suzanne Emmons, Dianne Martin.
Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, neice, cousin, and friend.
Life Celebration September 22
First Baptist Church Park Hills.
Visitation 10 am, Service 11 am.
If so inclined in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Preferred Hospice 810 Progress Drive Farmington Mo 63640.
