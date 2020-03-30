Barbara Cortor
FARMINGTON – Barbara Caroline ‘Cleve’ Cortor, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor at the age of 89. She was born in Farmington, Missouri, on March 22, 1931, to the late Walter L. Cleve and Bertha Estelle ‘Hoehn’ Cleve. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Dale Cortor Sr.; two brothers, Melvin “Shorty” (Delores) Cleve and William (Alma Dean) Cleve; two sisters, Virginia (Chester) Rickus and Sylvia (Phillip) Larkin.

Survivors include her son, Jesse Dale (Rhenda) Cortor Jr.; son, Ronald W. Cortor; grandson, Cameron W. Cortor all of Farmington; step-grandson, Joshua (Karly) Moore of Paducah Kentucky; her siblings, Betty (d. Charles) Carelton, Ruby (d. Jim) Gifford, Sonny (Vicky) Cleve all of Farmington, Carol Cleve of St. Louis, Ray Lynn (Nancy) Cleve of Ellisville and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Barb grew up in Farmington and graduated high school in 1948. She married Jesse D. Cortor Sr. in August of 1953 and they started their family soon after. Barb worked at Trimfoot Shoe Factory, she was the city collector for the City of Farmington and was a beautician for many years of her life. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Parkland Hospital Auxiliary.

Barb was a wonderful lady who loved her boys. She enjoyed life to the fullest and her passion was running the Parkland Hospital Gift Shop for over 48 years. She received an award from the State of Missouri for having the most volunteer hours in the state. In her pastime she loved to cook, garden, bowl, play bingo and watch Cardinal Baseball. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkland Hospital Gift Shop, Attn: Sherri, 1101 W. Liberty, Farmington, MO 63640.

