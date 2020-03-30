Barbara Cortor

FARMINGTON – Barbara Caroline ‘Cleve’ Cortor, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor at the age of 89. She was born in Farmington, Missouri, on March 22, 1931, to the late Walter L. Cleve and Bertha Estelle ‘Hoehn’ Cleve. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Dale Cortor Sr.; two brothers, Melvin “Shorty” (Delores) Cleve and William (Alma Dean) Cleve; two sisters, Virginia (Chester) Rickus and Sylvia (Phillip) Larkin.

Survivors include her son, Jesse Dale (Rhenda) Cortor Jr.; son, Ronald W. Cortor; grandson, Cameron W. Cortor all of Farmington; step-grandson, Joshua (Karly) Moore of Paducah Kentucky; her siblings, Betty (d. Charles) Carelton, Ruby (d. Jim) Gifford, Sonny (Vicky) Cleve all of Farmington, Carol Cleve of St. Louis, Ray Lynn (Nancy) Cleve of Ellisville and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Barb grew up in Farmington and graduated high school in 1948. She married Jesse D. Cortor Sr. in August of 1953 and they started their family soon after. Barb worked at Trimfoot Shoe Factory, she was the city collector for the City of Farmington and was a beautician for many years of her life. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Parkland Hospital Auxiliary.