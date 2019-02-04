Try 1 month for 99¢
DESLOGE -- Barbara Brenneke, 79, of Leadwood passed away February 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1939, in Flat River to the late Oliver and Leona (Lawson) Masters. Barbara was a member of the Gumbo Assembly of God where she was involved with the quilting ladies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Chester Brenneke; four brothers, Elmer, LeRoy, Harold Dean and Gary Masters and grandson, Justin Brenneke.

Barbara is survived by her children, Cheryl Brenneke, Trena Penberthy, Bruce Brenneke and wife Micke, Tracy Brenneke and wife Dee; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers Jerry Masters and wife Shary, Terry Masters and wife Marsha; two sisters, Sharon Dane and husband Marvin, Madonna Freeman and husband David.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. J. C. Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Adams Frankclay Cemetery in Leadwood. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Barbara Jean Brenneke
