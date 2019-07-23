{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Barbara Crocker, 77, of Bismarck, passed away July 22, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 26, 1941, in Bismarck to the late Arthur and Margaret (Ramo) Sisk. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bismarck and loved to collect beanie babies, Barbie dolls and to crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Fox, and Nina Scott; sister in-law, JoAnn Sisk.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Crocker; four children, Robert (Doretta) Cole, Paul Scott (Elizabeth) Cole, Tracy (Kennith) Bone, and Sandra Crocker; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and one brother, Robert Sisk.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Friday, July 26, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Bismarck. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

