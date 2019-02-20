Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Becky Jean Peek, age 71, of Valles Mines, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born Friday, December 19, 1947, to the late Millard “Frog” Townsend and Minnie {Curtis} Campbell in Conran, Missouri. Becky enjoyed her grandkids and great grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Peek and two brothers, Rev. Frank Townsend and Jake Townsend.

Becky is survived by her children, Ronnie (Stacy) Peek, Tammy (Jim Eckhoff) Peek, Karen (Eric) Norem, and Marsha (Kendall) Shrum; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Chuck Townsend, Will Rock, Paul Townsend, and Bucky Townsend; two sisters, Connie Hayes and Leann Townsend; and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Chuck Lotz officiating. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

