BONNE TERRE -- Becky Jean Peek, age 71, of Valles Mines, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born Friday, December 19, 1947, to the late Millard “Frog” Townsend and Minnie {Curtis} Campbell in Conran, Missouri. Becky enjoyed her grandkids and great grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Peek and two brothers, Rev. Frank Townsend and Jake Townsend.
Becky is survived by her children, Ronnie (Stacy) Peek, Tammy (Jim Eckhoff) Peek, Karen (Eric) Norem, and Marsha (Kendall) Shrum; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Chuck Townsend, Will Rock, Paul Townsend, and Bucky Townsend; two sisters, Connie Hayes and Leann Townsend; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Chuck Lotz officiating. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.