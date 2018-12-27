Try 1 month for 99¢
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Ben Earl Daugherty, 71, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away December 26, 2018, at his residence. He was born April 5, 1947 in Ironton, Missouri. Ben was a Member of the Elvins Ionic Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Daugherty and Earlene 'Boland' Daugherty; and his twin brother, Daniel Neil Daugherty.

Ben is survived by his wife, Brenda 'Russell' Daugherty of O'Fallon, Missouri; daughter, Deanna Reddin and husband Mark of Wentzille, Missouri; granddaughters, Riley Reddin and Sydney Reddin; one sister, Laurel Bohn and husband James of Fredericktown. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Wade officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

