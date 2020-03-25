Benjamin Arcand
BONNE TERRE – Benjamin Arcand, 67, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 21, 2020, at Parkland Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

