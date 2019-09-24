{{featured_button_text}}

INDIAN CREEK – Harold Benjamin Brewer, 46, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Ben was the son of the late Carroll Brewer of Leadwood and Betty Bailey of Alabama.

Ben is survived by: His wife of 23 years, Angela Brewer of Indian Creek; son Jesse Brewer; sister Julie Brewer of Missouri; Aunt Roxie and Doug Heaps; dear friends, Jared and Lisa Pruitt of Leadwood, Bruce Compton of Leadwood, Steve Lee of Potosi, Randy and Vicki Murdicks of Indian Creek; other friends and family also survive.

Ben was a devoted husband and father.

To Jesse: Never forget that your father loves you. Life is filled with hard times and good times but learn everything you can from all of them. The love your father had for all of us is something special. We deeply miss him. He was a great man. Don’t just mourn but appreciate his wisdom, his love, and his good moral guidance that he left behind.

Services will be held at a private cemetery for friends and family.

