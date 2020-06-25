Benjamin Combs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Benjamin "Harry" Combs entered into rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bonna S. Combs (nee Sitze) loving father of Barb McMahan and Rodney (Sherry) Combs; cherished grandpa of Linnsie (Brian), Jacob, Rachel and Krista; treasured great-grandpa of Joseph; our dear brother-brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. in St. Louis Friday, June 26, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with funeral service at 6 p.m. (same evening). Then taken to Trace Creek Baptist Church (Glen Allen, Missouri) on Saturday, June 27, for a visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon. Interment at Old Trace Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trace Creek Baptist Church appreciated.