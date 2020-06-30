Bernette Luebbers

Bernette ‘Bert' Luebbers
MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. – Bernette “Bert” passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania. She was born July 28, 1927, to the late Lex and Louise (Koester) Cash.
Bert was a devout Catholic who loved to bowl and play bingo. She also treasured spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Luebbers; one sister, Rosemary Cash; and one granddaughter, Jane Luebbers.
Bert is survived by her children, Allen D. Luebbers and wife Terry of Park Hills, Missouri, Stephen P. Luebbers and wife Alice of Potosi, Missouri, Harold E. Luebbers of Mt Holly Springs, Pennsylvania, Gerard L. Luebbers and wife Jennifer of Gardners, Pennsylvania, Mary L. Jones and husband John of Webster Grove, Missouri, Theresa R. Barbour and husband Randy of Gardners, Pennsylvania, and Scott J. Luebbers and wife Trudy of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Bernette had 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, David Cash, Carl Cash, and Sam Cash; and three sisters, Joanna Charleville, Lexa Hisey, and Bonnie Barron.
Services will be held in her honor at St. Patrick's Church of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralaol.com to offer your condolences.
