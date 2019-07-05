BONNE TERRE -- Bert Leftridge, age 81, of Bonne Terre passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019, at his residence. Bert was born June 10, 1938, in Blackwell, Missouri. Bert proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a believer of Baptist faith. Bert loved to watch birds, work puzzles, and was an avid collector of birds, hot wheels, and four-leaf clovers.
Bert was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie (Leftridge) Sansoucie Mabery; step-fathers, Jess Sansoucie, and Bural Mabery; siblings, Wanda Sansoucie, Elizabeth Sansoucie, Mary Jane Sansoucie, Tony Sansoucie, Lindell Sansoucie, and Mary Lou Williams.
Bert is survived by his loving wife, Lois A. (Powell) Leftridge; daughter, Valerie Drummond and husband David; son, Roger Leftridge; grandchildren, Elissa Leftridge and fiancé Zach Stolle and his son, J.J. and one great grandchild on the way; siblings, Karl Sansoucie, Bonnie Koller, Gery Sansoucie, and Wesley Mabery; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Doctors, Cadiz, Cheema, Gadi, Bouhasin, Enger and other Mercy Staff. A special thanks to Dr. Byer and Beth of Trade Winds Palliative Care.
Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Leftridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
