BONNE TERRE -- Bert Leftridge, age 81, of Bonne Terre passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Bert Leftridge
