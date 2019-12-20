{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Bertha E. Dalton, 87, funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel Saturday, December 21, 2019. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

