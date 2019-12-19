{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Heaven has gained another angel. Bertha Emily Dalton of Farmington passed away December 18, 2019, at her home at the age of 87. She was born March 1, 1932, at Chestnut Ridge, Missouri, to the late Clement and Ruth (Carlson) Ramsey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Augustus Dalton; a brother, Stanley Ramsey and sisters, Bernice Cucci, Beatrice Coulter and Blanche Bollinger.

On September 12, 1955, Bertha married Willard Dalton. They had three sons that she was extremely proud of: Mark D. and wife, Robin, Marvin D. and wife, Jennifer and Michael D. and wife, Pamela, all of Farmington. She adored her grandchildren, Erin and husband, Dan Lewis, Sarah Isgrig, Mathew King, Rheannon and husband, Kevin White and Katohna Wisdom; her great grandchildren, Milo James Lewis, Audrey White and Myra Isgrig. She is also survived by her sister, Bessie and her husband, Edward Thomure; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bertha was a devout, life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She retired from Trimfoot Corporation after 40 years of service. Collecting dolls and reading were some of her favorite pastimes.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at 12 noon until the time of the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Reverend Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View the tribute video and share your memories at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

