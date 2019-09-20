{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Bessie L. Cooksey of Farmington passed away September 19, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center at the age of 95. She was born March 4, 1924, in Bismarck, Missouri, to the late Edward and Ruth (Carver) Huber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Cooksey, sisters, Evelyn Rigdon and Helen Stuart, brothers, Earl Huber and Leslie Huber and a brother in law, Jack Bryant.

Bessie was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington and VFW Post 5896 of Farmington. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bessie is survived by her sisters, Beulah (and husband Francis) Carrow, Hilda Bryant, and Barbara (and Ron) Sullivan along with many nieces and nephews.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27 at 2 p.m. at Hillview Memorial Gardens. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments