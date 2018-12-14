Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Marie Young, age 90, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at St. Joe Manor. Marie was born December 31, 1927, to the late Firman and Christine (Rosener) Pettus. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, and volunteered at Bonne Terre Nutrition Center. Marie was an avid reader and enjoyed her crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Lee Young; brothers, Gene Pettus and Larry Pettus; and sisters, Lorraine Jokerst, Frances Gosling, and Betty Oshia.

She is survived by her children, Donna Sowards and husband Frank, Carol Mahurin and husband Robert, and Gene Young and wife Jan; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Christopher; and other family and friends.

There will be a visitation Monday, December 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. with Rev. John Schneider officiating at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. There will be a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Bauer officiating. Burial will be 1:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

