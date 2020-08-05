Bette (Griffin) Riopel
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bette (Griffin) Riopel passed peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 81.
Bette is survived by her husband, Norman “Rip” Riopel; children, Michelle, Jay and Kelly; grandchildren, and siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Catherine Kuhlman of Farmington, Mo.
Bette Jeanne Kuhlman graduated Maryville University and spent her adult life in St. Louis. Her golfing friends and her church community at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Parish will miss her greatly, as will those closest to her. She will be remembered as a loving mother, trusted friend and generous wife.
Viewing is planned for the spring of 2021 to celebrate her life, along with burial at Jefferson Barracks national Cemetery in St. Louis. Thank you all for your continued support to the family through your prayers. Please watch this website for an update at https://www.alternativefuneralcremation.com/m/obituaries/Bette-Riopel/Memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Arthritis Foundation, https://www.arthritis.org/donate.
