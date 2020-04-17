Bettie Carleton
Bettie Carleton

Bettie Louise Carleton

FARMINGTON – Bettie Louise Carleton passed away on April 15, 2020, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor at the age of 92. Bettie was born in Farmington on December 5, 1927, to Walter L. and Bertha E. (Hoehn) Cleve. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert (Tis) Meyer and Dr. Charles (Bud) Carleton; brothers, Melvin “Shorty” (d Delores) Cleve and William (d Alma Dean) Cleve; sisters, Virginia (d Chester) Rickus, Sylvia (d Phillip) Larkin and Barbara (d Jesse Sr.) Cortor; granddaughter, Angela Pelch; and stepson, Chuck Carleton.

Bettie is survived by her daughters, Bonnie L. (John) Pelch, Janet (d Larry Heaps) Hunt, Diane (d Tom) Hampton; stepson, John (Pam) Carleton; step-daughter-in-law, Jane Carleton; siblings, Ruby (d Jim) Gifford, Carol Cleve, Sonny (Vicki) Cleve and Ray Lynn (Nancy) Cleve; grandchildren, Melissa Jordan, Christopher (Danielle) Heaps, Justin (Erica) Wichman, Madalyn (Kody) Barnhouse, Samantha Hampton, Luke Hampton, Jake Hampton, and Frank Jordan, step-grandchildren, Carolyn Carleton, Charlie Carleton, Kristen (Brian) Marema, and Brian (Chelsea) Carleton; great-grandchildren, Leona (Jon) Rodriguez, Eric Jordan, Rosemary (Andrew) Berberian, Addison Wallis, Helena Jordan, Leigha Heaps, Grant Wichman, Harrison Wichman, and Oliver Rodriguez; step-great-grandchildren, Trenton Marema, Evelyn Marema, and Adler Carleton; dear friend and caregiver, Bree Bullock, and lifelong friend, Louise Miller.

Bettie grew up in Farmington. As the fourth of ten siblings, Bettie began working as a young adult at Trimfoot Shoe Company and over her 46-year career there, worked her way through the ranks to a senior supervisor. Bettie's colleagues often commented to her family on her exceptional work ethic and compassionate leadership. Bettie was also blessed to enjoy an active lifestyle and love of life in general. For many years, Bettie volunteered at the Parkland Hospital gift shop, always ready with a cup of coffee and a kind shoulder for patients and families. Bettie enjoyed gardening and canning, and was widely known for her signature dill pickles and incomparable apple butter. A member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, Bettie was also a skilled pinochle player and avid bowler on a community league. Bettie was a lifelong Cardinal baseball fan, so much that some claimed her annual calendar rotated around the Cardinals season schedule. Bettie, Bud, her family, and friends spent many cherished afternoons attending and watching Cards games together.

Above all, Bettie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her strength, wisdom, encouragement and sense of humor were a guiding beacon for her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She especially delighted in spending time with each of her grandchildren and fostering strong, unique bonds with each of them. The essence of Bettie's life, strength of character, generous heart, and unwavering devotion to her family will endure as her legacy in all who knew and loved her. She will be forever loved, remembered and cherished.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serenity Hospice or Memorial United Methodist Church. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Carleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

