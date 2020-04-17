Bettie Carleton

Bettie grew up in Farmington. As the fourth of ten siblings, Bettie began working as a young adult at Trimfoot Shoe Company and over her 46-year career there, worked her way through the ranks to a senior supervisor. Bettie's colleagues often commented to her family on her exceptional work ethic and compassionate leadership. Bettie was also blessed to enjoy an active lifestyle and love of life in general. For many years, Bettie volunteered at the Parkland Hospital gift shop, always ready with a cup of coffee and a kind shoulder for patients and families. Bettie enjoyed gardening and canning, and was widely known for her signature dill pickles and incomparable apple butter. A member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, Bettie was also a skilled pinochle player and avid bowler on a community league. Bettie was a lifelong Cardinal baseball fan, so much that some claimed her annual calendar rotated around the Cardinals season schedule. Bettie, Bud, her family, and friends spent many cherished afternoons attending and watching Cards games together.