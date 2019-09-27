{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Betty (Becky) Ann Halter of Farmington passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on September 25, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born November 15, 1924, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Howard “Jim” and Rose (Meyer) Ward, husband, Harvey Pirtle Halter, and brothers, Rudolph Howard Ward and Marvin Edward Ward.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Ann (Joe) Mondello of Farmington, granddaughters, Barbara Sue Rowland of Berkeley, MO and Michelle Lynn Fitzgerald of Hazelwood, MO, niece, Barbara Denise (Chris) Yancey of Bonne Terre and nephews, Gary Edward (Nancy) Ward of Newcastle, Maine and James Howard (Judy) Ward of Desloge, MO.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Betty enjoyed playing golf and had two hole-in-ones. One was at the Bonne Terre Golf Club and the other one was in a ladies tournament. Betty was a member of the Bonne Terre Golf Club first and then transferred to the St. Francois County Club where she remained. She also loved playing bridge, crocheting, reading and sewing.

Betty was a 76 years member of the Order of the Eastern Star #43 in Bonne Terre, MO with her initiation into the organization on June 12, 1943.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 4 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Order of the Eastern Star will have a short service during the visitation at 6:45pm. Interment will be private at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Serenity Hospice, 5272 Flat River Drive, Park Hills, MO 63601.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Halter, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Oct 4
Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Betty's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Oct 4
Funeral Service
Friday, October 4, 2019
7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Betty's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments