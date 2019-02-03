Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Berdean Huffman

Huffman

Betty Berdean Huffman

FESTUS -- Betty Berdean Huffman, age 86, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Scenic Nursing and Rehab Center in Herculaneum, Missouri. She was born October 17, 1932, in Bollinger County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Freda (nee Sitze) and Arnold Underwood. Betty was a nurse’s aide and longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Festus.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Freeman E. Huffman; a brother, Bill Underwood; and a sister, Joyce Starks.

She is survived by her sons, Sammy E. Huffman of Golden, Colorado, and Lindell (Diane) Huffman of O’Fallon, Missouri; a daughter, Regina Sue (Joe) Cottin of St. Charles, Missouri; sisters, Judy Rhodes of Mine La Monte, Missouri, Edra (Larry) Sitze-James of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Marian Lashley of Arnold, Missouri; grandchildren, Gabriel (Rhiannon) Huffman, Marsha Huffman, Jennifer (Omar) Olivas, Matthew (Shelbie) Huffman, David (Alicia) Huffman, Adam Little, and Amanda Little; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Monday, February 4, 2019, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Chaplain Dale Stringer of Kindred Hospice of Farmington, Missouri. Interment in Huffman-McKelvey Cemetery in Buckhorn, Madison County, Missouri. In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church of Festus.

Celebrate
the life of: Betty Berdean Huffman
