FARMINGTON -- Betty Boyer, of Farmington, passed away August 22, 2019, at the age of 85. Instate Monday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

