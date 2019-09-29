{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Betty Halter, of Farmington, passed away on September 25 at the age of 94. Instate Friday, October 4 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Events

Oct 4
Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Oct 4
Funeral Service
Friday, October 4, 2019
7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
