DESLOGE – Betty Hulsey, 87, of Desloge, passed away April 2, 2020, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born May 5, 1932, in Elvins, to the late Clarence Raymond and Pearl Dorothy (White) Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis Ollie Hulsey; children, Danny Hulsey and Vivian Wilkinson; grandchildren, Michael Hulsey and Jennifer Darnell; brothers, Raymond “Bud” and Ed Jones; sisters, Margaret “Toots” Wells and Jean Smith.

Betty is survived by her children, Diane (Gary) Cartee, Lana (David) Darnell, Dickey (Alicia) Hulsey, Michael Hulsey, Gary (Cindy) Hulsey, and David (Regina) Hulsey; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Helen Price; and one sister in-law, Sue Jones.

There was a private visitation at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge followed by a graveside service at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Hulsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.