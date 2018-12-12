LESTERVILLE, Mo. -- Betty Idaree Pinkley, daughter of the late Allie Bell Baker Jamison and John Steve Jamison was born in Lesterville, Missouri, December 2, 1930. She departed this life in Fredericktown, Missouri, December 11, 2018, at the age of 88.
Betty worked as a laborer for Brown Shoe for many years and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, painting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, attending church activities, and reading her bible. Most of all Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren.
On March 26, 1948, Betty was united in marriage to Nelson Ray Pinkley in Centerville, Missouri. To this union five daughters were born. Ray preceded her in death on November 16, 2017.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is also preceded in death by one grandson, Darien Black; three brothers, Melvin “Buck” Jamison, James Jamison, and John H. Jamison; and four sisters, Freeda Dennison, Mildred Rayfield, Norma Jamison, and Maxine Jamison.
Survivors include five daughters, Gail Chitwood and husband Larry of Phoenix, Arizona, Maureen Milikan and husband Mike of Farmington, Missouri, Cheryl Brooks and husband Don of Guyton, Georgia, Kimberly Rice of Farmington, Missouri, and Robin Black and husband Daryl of Farmington, Missouri; one sister, Mary Pelts of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends left to mourn her passing.
A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lesterville, Missouri. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ray Reese to officiate. Burial to follow in the Rayfield Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daryl Black, Mike Millikan, Clifton Knox, Mason Jump, Nathan Rice, and Don Brooks. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Fellowship Baptist Church.
