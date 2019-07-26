{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Imogene Thurston, 85, of Farmington, passed away July 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born August 23, 1933, in Hiram, to the late Robert and Esther (Durham) Dorsey. She attended Greenville High School and retired from Flat River Glass.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Thurston; sons, Randy Thurston and Harold Thurston; brother, Robert Dorsey, and sister, Mrs. James Mildred Kean.

Betty is survived by her children; Lindell Thurston (wife, Sheila) of Desloge, Jerry Thurston (wife, Glenda) of Farmington, Darell Thurston (wife, Debbie) of Desloge, Joyce Stroder (husband, Glenn) of Farmington, and Donna Thurston of Farmington; sister, Audrey Dorsey of St. Louis; daughter-in-law, Joy Thurston. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The service will be at 2:00 PM. with Chaplain Joshua Burgard officiating and Pastor Cheston Pickard assisting. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

