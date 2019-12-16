{{featured_button_text}}
ST. CHARLES -- Betty J. Christle, 85, formerly of Doe Run, passed away in St. Charles on December 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

