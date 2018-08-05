Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Betty Jane Kasson
Kasson

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Betty Jane Kasson, nee Magrecke, 84, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, born Friday, September 29, 1933, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Country Meadows in Park Hills, Missouri.

Betty worked as an Electronic Assembly Worker for Marsh Stencil Corporation. She was a retired member of District 9 Machinists Union. She was a devoted wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alex Magrecke; mother, Louise nee Seehafer, Newman; step-father, William Newman; two brothers, Alex Magrecke, and Roger Magrecke.

Surviving are her Husband, Donald Kasson of Bonne Terre, Missouri; two daughters, Linda (Matt) Matthews of Chicago, Illinois, and Sandy (Bob) Hoelterhoff of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Perry Magrecke; sister, Joan (Howard) Fogt of Racine, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Laura (Alex) Glaser, Katie (Fiance Tyler Dittrich) Matthews, Michael Hoelterhoff, and Christine Hoelterhoff; and great-great-grandson, Jackson.

Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Private family interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.

