{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Betty Jean 'Barton' Mitchell, 79, of Leadwood, passed away October 15, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She was born October 2, 1940, in St. Francois County, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Barton and Agnes Ellis; her husband, Jimmy Mitchell; three children, Mark, Charles, and John Abney; and three brothers.

Betty is survived by six sons, Marty Abney, James and Joyce Abney, Maynard and Julie Abney, Gary Abney, Jessie Abney, and Patrick and Alice Abney; grandson, Josh Abney; many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Junior Barton, and Frances Barton; sisters, Bonne, Dollie, Sue, and Barb. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial at Mitchell Cemetery.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments