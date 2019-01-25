Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Betty Jean (Weems) Caughron, 77, of Valles Mines, Missouri, passed away January 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Missouri. Born January 24, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Goldie Mae (Ferguson) and Clyde Herman Weems.

As a founding member of Sonrise Baptist Church, Betty held a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed working outdoors on her farm, making homemade soaps and lotions, creating beautiful handcrafted quilts, and working jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband Mickey Caughron of Valles Mines; daughter, Michele Caughron of South Asia; daughter, Shannon Masulit, her husband John, and their sons, John Michael and Nicholas of Littleton, Colorado; and also her brother, Clyde Weems Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Weems of Arnold, Missouri, and sister, Linda Manley of St. Louis.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday, January 26, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri. Visitation will resume Sunday, January 27, at Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre, at 1 p.m. until the funeral service time of 2 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 28, at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Sonrise Baptist Church. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

