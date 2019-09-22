BONNE TERRE -- Betty Joyce (Gunn) Hampton, age 78, of French Village, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 11, 1941, to the late Gene W. and Margaret S. (Pardon) Gunn. Betty was proudly one of the first woman business owners in the 60’s and 70’s. She owned and operated Hair Fashion Centers and then pursued her college degree in education obtaining her master’s in teaching.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by brothers, Tyrone Gunn and Michael Gunn.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William Earl Hampton; one son, Jeffrey Chad Hampton; one granddaughter, Sarah Joan Ziebol; one brother, Bobby Gunn; one sister, Sharon Snow; and many other family and friends.
There will be a family gathering held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services. PO Box 98018. Washington DC 20090-8018 or by calling 888-557-7177. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
