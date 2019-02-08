Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Betty L. Parks, 68, of Leadwood passed away February 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1950, in St. Louis, to the late Luther and Charlotte Louise (Kroeck) Thurman. Betty was a member of Harvest Christian Centre and she loved to crochet, cook and take care of other people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosalee Pruett and Carolyn Ellis; two brothers, Luther Thurman and Jessie Thurman; and son, Tony Hardie.

Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis Parks; children, Rodney (Carla) Reed, Mona (Chris) Meinershagen, Dennis Parks Jr., Regina Chapman, Donita Chadwell, and John (Emmaline) Parks; twenty-eight grandkids, several great-grandkids; one sister, Fran (Ray) Gibson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, February 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Dwight Jones will be officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be directed to Harvest Christian Centre (Missions).

